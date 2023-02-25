Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 142-138 win versus the Pacers, Smart had 15 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Smart's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 7.0 6.0 PRA 19.5 21.7 21.2 PR 13.5 14.7 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

Smart is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smart's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 110.4 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 23.8 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.1 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

