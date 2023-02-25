Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-14) going head to head against the Long Island Sharks (5-21) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Merrimack, who are favored by our model.

The Warriors are coming off of a 62-60 victory against Cent. Conn. St. in their last game on Thursday.

Merrimack vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 68, LIU 59

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Warriors beat the Colgate Raiders 65-56 on November 27.

Merrimack has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 274) on January 19

73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 274) on February 18

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 14

78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 9

69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on January 26

Merrimack Performance Insights