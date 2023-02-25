Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-14) going head to head against the Long Island Sharks (5-21) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Merrimack, who are favored by our model.

The Warriors are coming off of a 62-60 victory against Cent. Conn. St. in their last game on Thursday.

Merrimack vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. LIU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Merrimack 68, LIU 59

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Warriors beat the Colgate Raiders 65-56 on November 27.
  • Merrimack has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 274) on January 19
  • 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 274) on February 18
  • 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 14
  • 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 9
  • 69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on January 26

Merrimack Performance Insights

  • The Warriors average 61.6 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (243rd in college basketball). They have a -136 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.0 points per game.
  • Merrimack is averaging 66 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.4 more points per game than its season average (61.6).
  • The Warriors are scoring 63.9 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 59.4 points per contest.
  • Merrimack is ceding 64.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (68.4).
  • In their last 10 games, the Warriors have been scoring 68.2 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 61.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

