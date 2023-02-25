UMass vs. George Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (23-5) and the George Washington Colonials (17-11) at William D. Mullins Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors UMass to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Minutewomen enter this game following a 77-75 loss to Saint Louis on Wednesday.
UMass vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
UMass vs. George Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 74, George Washington 58
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 53-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 100-83 win on November 25 -- their best win of the season.
- The Minutewomen have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- UMass has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- The Minutewomen have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 74) on February 16
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on November 18
- 58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 91) on January 14
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on February 1
- 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 98) on February 8
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +366 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per contest (129th in college basketball).
- UMass is putting up 74.3 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (75.7).
- On offense, the Minutewomen average 73.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 76.7 points per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, UMass is ceding 61.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.0.
- On offense, the Minutewomen have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 77.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 75.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
