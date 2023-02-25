Saturday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (23-5) and the George Washington Colonials (17-11) at William D. Mullins Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors UMass to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Minutewomen enter this game following a 77-75 loss to Saint Louis on Wednesday.

UMass vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMass vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 74, George Washington 58

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 53-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 100-83 win on November 25 -- their best win of the season.

The Minutewomen have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

UMass has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

The Minutewomen have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 74) on February 16

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on November 18

58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 91) on January 14

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on February 1

80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 98) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMass Performance Insights