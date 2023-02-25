Saturday's game at Whittemore Center has the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-20) taking on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-21) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-58 win for New Hampshire, so expect a tight matchup.

The River Hawks won their last outing 67-64 against UMBC on Wednesday.

UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 60, UMass Lowell 59

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the River Hawks beat the UMBC Retrievers 67-64 on February 22.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on February 18

76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 340) on January 22

60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on December 7

UMass Lowell Performance Insights