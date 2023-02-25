Saturday's game at Whittemore Center has the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-20) taking on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-21) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-58 win for New Hampshire, so expect a tight matchup.

The River Hawks won their last outing 67-64 against UMBC on Wednesday.

UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

  • Prediction: New Hampshire 60, UMass Lowell 59

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the River Hawks beat the UMBC Retrievers 67-64 on February 22.
  • Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
  • UMass Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on February 18
  • 76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 340) on January 22
  • 60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on December 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

  • The River Hawks' -298 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.3 points per game (347th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (207th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, UMass Lowell has put up 54.6 points per game in America East action, and 53.3 overall.
  • The River Hawks are putting up fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (53.3).
  • At home, UMass Lowell concedes 62.4 points per game. Away, it allows 68.3.
  • The River Hawks have played better offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 55.7 points per contest, 2.4 more than their season average of 53.3.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.