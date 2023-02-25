UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Whittemore Center has the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-20) taking on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-21) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-58 win for New Hampshire, so expect a tight matchup.
The River Hawks won their last outing 67-64 against UMBC on Wednesday.
UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Hampshire 60, UMass Lowell 59
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the River Hawks beat the UMBC Retrievers 67-64 on February 22.
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- UMass Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).
UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on February 18
- 76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 340) on January 22
- 60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on December 7
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks' -298 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.3 points per game (347th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (207th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, UMass Lowell has put up 54.6 points per game in America East action, and 53.3 overall.
- The River Hawks are putting up fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (53.3).
- At home, UMass Lowell concedes 62.4 points per game. Away, it allows 68.3.
- The River Hawks have played better offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 55.7 points per contest, 2.4 more than their season average of 53.3.
