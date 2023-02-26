Sunday's game that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14) versus the Boston College Eagles (14-16) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Eagles' last outing was a 62-52 loss to Louisville on Sunday.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 66, Boston College 60

Boston College Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Florida State Seminoles (No. 23 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 77-71, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Eagles have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Boston College has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

The Demon Deacons have tied for the 101st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on January 5

74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on December 18

74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on January 29

90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 116) on December 4

73-64 at home over Providence (No. 146) on November 20

Boston College Performance Insights