Sunday's game that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14) versus the Boston College Eagles (14-16) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Eagles' last outing was a 62-52 loss to Louisville on Sunday.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wake Forest 66, Boston College 60

Boston College Schedule Analysis

  • When the Eagles took down the Florida State Seminoles (No. 23 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 77-71, it was their signature win of the year so far.
  • The Eagles have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).
  • Boston College has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
  • The Demon Deacons have tied for the 101st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on January 5
  • 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on December 18
  • 74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on January 29
  • 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 116) on December 4
  • 73-64 at home over Providence (No. 146) on November 20

Boston College Performance Insights

  • The Eagles have a -27 scoring differential, putting up 65.7 points per game (167th in college basketball) and giving up 66.6 (243rd in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Boston College is averaging fewer points (61.7 per game) than it is overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
  • The Eagles are putting up more points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (62.1).
  • Boston College is giving up fewer points at home (64.6 per game) than away (73.5).
  • While the Eagles are averaging 65.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 59 points per contest.

