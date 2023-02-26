Northeastern vs. Hampton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Northeastern Huskies (15-11) and Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) matching up at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 67-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northeastern, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Huskies came out on top in their most recent outing 70-61 against Delaware on Friday.
Northeastern vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Northeastern vs. Hampton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 67, Hampton 57
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 5, the Huskies beat the Harvard Crimson (No. 74 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-64.
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 110) on February 17
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 114) on November 7
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 147) on February 9
- 70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 194) on February 24
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on January 1
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (197th in college basketball) and give up 62.3 per outing (120th in college basketball).
- Northeastern's offense has been more effective in CAA games this season, putting up 67.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.2 PPG.
- The Huskies post 67.7 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Northeastern is ceding 62 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.6.
- The Huskies' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 67.3 points per contest compared to the 64.2 they've averaged this year.
