Sunday's contest between the Northeastern Huskies (15-11) and Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) matching up at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 67-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northeastern, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Huskies came out on top in their most recent outing 70-61 against Delaware on Friday.

Northeastern vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northeastern vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 67, Hampton 57

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 5, the Huskies beat the Harvard Crimson (No. 74 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-64.

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 110) on February 17

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 114) on November 7

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 147) on February 9

70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 194) on February 24

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northeastern Performance Insights