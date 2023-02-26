How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Hampton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northeastern Huskies (15-11) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Northeastern vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Pirates put up an average of 61.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- Hampton has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Hampton is 7-6.
- The 64.2 points per game the Huskies put up are only 1.4 more points than the Lady Pirates allow (62.8).
- When Northeastern puts up more than 62.8 points, it is 14-3.
- Northeastern is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
- This season the Huskies are shooting 20.4% from the field, 31.1% lower than the Lady Pirates give up.
- The Lady Pirates make 22.6% of their shots from the field, 28.9% lower than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 71-64
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|2/19/2023
|Hofstra
|W 59-52
|Cabot Center
|2/24/2023
|Delaware
|W 70-61
|Cabot Center
|2/26/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Cabot Center
|3/2/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
