The Northeastern Huskies (15-11) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Northeastern vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates put up an average of 61.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Hampton has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Hampton is 7-6.

The 64.2 points per game the Huskies put up are only 1.4 more points than the Lady Pirates allow (62.8).

When Northeastern puts up more than 62.8 points, it is 14-3.

Northeastern is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.

This season the Huskies are shooting 20.4% from the field, 31.1% lower than the Lady Pirates give up.

The Lady Pirates make 22.6% of their shots from the field, 28.9% lower than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northeastern Schedule