The Northeastern Huskies (15-11) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Northeastern vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Pirates put up an average of 61.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Hampton has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Hampton is 7-6.
  • The 64.2 points per game the Huskies put up are only 1.4 more points than the Lady Pirates allow (62.8).
  • When Northeastern puts up more than 62.8 points, it is 14-3.
  • Northeastern is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
  • This season the Huskies are shooting 20.4% from the field, 31.1% lower than the Lady Pirates give up.
  • The Lady Pirates make 22.6% of their shots from the field, 28.9% lower than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 @ Drexel W 71-64 Daskalakis Athletic Center
2/19/2023 Hofstra W 59-52 Cabot Center
2/24/2023 Delaware W 70-61 Cabot Center
2/26/2023 Hampton - Cabot Center
3/2/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
3/4/2023 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

