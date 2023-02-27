The Boston Bruins (45-8-5, on a six-game winning streak) hit the road against the Edmonton Oilers (32-20-8) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Monday, February 27 starts at 8:30 PM ET on .

The Bruins have a 7-2-1 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 36 total goals (three power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 9.1%) while giving up 22 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Monday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Bruins 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (45-8-5 overall) have a 6-5-11 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Boston is 9-4-2 (20 points) in its 15 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has taken four points from the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-2-2 record).

The Bruins are 43-2-3 in the 48 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 89 points).

In the 26 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 45 points after finishing 21-2-3.

When it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 26-5-5 (57 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 18-3-0 to register 36 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 3rd 3.74 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 1st 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 8th 33.2 Shots 33.7 5th 8th 29.4 Shots Allowed 31.7 19th 7th 23.9% Power Play % 32.5% 1st 1st 86.4% Penalty Kill % 75% 25th

Bruins vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

