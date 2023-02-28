The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Boston College Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-8.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wake Forest (-8.5) 146.5 -375 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Wake Forest (-8.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

  • Boston College is 13-16-0 ATS this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread five times this year (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • Wake Forest has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
  • The Demon Deacons and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 28 times this season.

Boston College Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Boston College, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much higher (101st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (177th).
  • The Eagles have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +60000 at the start of the season to +60000.
  • With odds of +60000, Boston College has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

