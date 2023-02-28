The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Boston College is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread five times this year (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Wake Forest has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 28 times this season.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Boston College, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much higher (101st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (177th).

The Eagles have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +60000 at the start of the season to +60000.

With odds of +60000, Boston College has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

