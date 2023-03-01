Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) and the Boston College Eagles (15-16) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Georgia Tech taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Eagles are coming off of a 73-63 win over Wake Forest in their last outing on Sunday.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 63

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 77-71 victory over the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles on January 8.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Boston College has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 31) on January 5

73-63 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 83) on February 26

74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 18

90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 107) on December 4

74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 122) on January 29

Boston College Performance Insights