Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) and the Boston College Eagles (15-16) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Georgia Tech taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Eagles are coming off of a 73-63 win over Wake Forest in their last outing on Sunday.
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 63
Boston College Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 77-71 victory over the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles on January 8.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- Boston College has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 31) on January 5
- 73-63 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 83) on February 26
- 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 18
- 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 107) on December 4
- 74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 122) on January 29
Boston College Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 65.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (242nd in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Boston College is averaging 62.3 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (65.9 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Eagles have played better at home this year, putting up 67.9 points per game, compared to 63.1 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Boston College is allowing 64.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.5.
- The Eagles' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 59.8 points a contest compared to the 65.9 they've averaged this year.
