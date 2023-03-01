Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) and the Boston College Eagles (15-16) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Georgia Tech taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Eagles are coming off of a 73-63 win over Wake Forest in their last outing on Sunday.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 63

Boston College Schedule Analysis

  • The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 77-71 victory over the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles on January 8.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.
  • Boston College has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 31) on January 5
  • 73-63 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 83) on February 26
  • 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 18
  • 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 107) on December 4
  • 74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 122) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston College Performance Insights

  • The Eagles average 65.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (242nd in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
  • On offense, Boston College is averaging 62.3 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (65.9 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.
  • Offensively, the Eagles have played better at home this year, putting up 67.9 points per game, compared to 63.1 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, Boston College is allowing 64.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.5.
  • The Eagles' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 59.8 points a contest compared to the 65.9 they've averaged this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.