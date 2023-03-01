The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) will visit the Boston College Eagles (15-16) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets' 61.1 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.

Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

The Eagles average 65.9 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets give up.

When Boston College scores more than 62.4 points, it is 14-6.

Boston College is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.1 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 36.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede.

The Yellow Jackets make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston College Schedule