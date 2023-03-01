How to Watch the Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) will visit the Boston College Eagles (15-16) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets' 61.1 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Georgia Tech has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
- The Eagles average 65.9 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- When Boston College scores more than 62.4 points, it is 14-6.
- Boston College is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.1 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 36.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede.
- The Yellow Jackets make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 75-64
|Petersen Events Center
|2/19/2023
|Louisville
|L 62-52
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/26/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 73-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
