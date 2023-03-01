The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) will visit the Boston College Eagles (15-16) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets' 61.1 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • The Eagles average 65.9 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • When Boston College scores more than 62.4 points, it is 14-6.
  • Boston College is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.1 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 36.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede.
  • The Yellow Jackets make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 75-64 Petersen Events Center
2/19/2023 Louisville L 62-52 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/26/2023 @ Wake Forest W 73-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Georgia Tech - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.