Wednesday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (22-6) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (20-8) clashing at Hart Recreation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-59 win for Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Terriers claimed a 78-65 win against Lehigh.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 59

Boston University Schedule Analysis

  • The Terriers' signature win this season came in a 66-59 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15.
  • Boston University has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (20).

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 209) on February 25
  • 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 28
  • 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on January 25
  • 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 234) on January 11
  • 66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston University Performance Insights

  • The Terriers put up 69.4 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They have a +340 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Boston University has averaged 72.2 points per game in Patriot play, and 69.4 overall.
  • At home, the Terriers score 74.7 points per game. On the road, they average 64.0.
  • Boston University allows 58.6 points per game at home, and 55.8 on the road.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Terriers are averaging 73.4 points per contest, 4.0 more than their season average (69.4).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.