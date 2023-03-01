Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (22-6) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (20-8) clashing at Hart Recreation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-59 win for Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Terriers claimed a 78-65 win against Lehigh.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 59
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' signature win this season came in a 66-59 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15.
- Boston University has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (20).
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 209) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 234) on January 11
- 66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on February 18
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers put up 69.4 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They have a +340 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Boston University has averaged 72.2 points per game in Patriot play, and 69.4 overall.
- At home, the Terriers score 74.7 points per game. On the road, they average 64.0.
- Boston University allows 58.6 points per game at home, and 55.8 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Terriers are averaging 73.4 points per contest, 4.0 more than their season average (69.4).
