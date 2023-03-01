Wednesday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (22-6) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (20-8) clashing at Hart Recreation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-59 win for Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Terriers claimed a 78-65 win against Lehigh.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 59

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' signature win this season came in a 66-59 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15.

Boston University has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (20).

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 209) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 234) on January 11

66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on February 18

Boston University Performance Insights