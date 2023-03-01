Holy Cross vs. Boston University Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston University Terriers (22-6) versus the Holy Cross Crusaders (20-8) at Hart Recreation Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Boston University. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Crusaders are coming off of a 60-54 win against Army in their last outing on Saturday.
Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 59
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Crusaders defeated the Northeastern Huskies 60-55 on December 3.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 17-3 (.850%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 11
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on January 18
- 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 30
- 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 21
- 60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on November 30
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (scoring 61.1 points per game to rank 261st in college basketball while giving up 55 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.
- Holy Cross' offense has been more effective in Patriot games this season, tallying 62.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.1 PPG.
- The Crusaders are putting up 60.8 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (61.3).
- At home, Holy Cross is giving up 2.9 more points per game (56.7) than when playing on the road (53.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Crusaders have been scoring 64.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 61.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
