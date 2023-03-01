Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston University Terriers (22-6) versus the Holy Cross Crusaders (20-8) at Hart Recreation Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Boston University. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Crusaders are coming off of a 60-54 win against Army in their last outing on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 59

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Crusaders defeated the Northeastern Huskies 60-55 on December 3.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 17-3 (.850%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on January 18

62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 30

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 21

60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on November 30

Holy Cross Performance Insights