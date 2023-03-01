UMass Lowell vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (20-10) against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-21) at SEFCU Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-50 in favor of Albany, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The River Hawks are coming off of a 55-49 victory over New Hampshire in their most recent outing on Saturday.
UMass Lowell vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
UMass Lowell vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 65, UMass Lowell 50
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the River Hawks took down the UMBC Retrievers 67-64 on February 22.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UMass Lowell is 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 288) on February 18
- 55-49 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 342) on February 25
- 76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 343) on January 22
- 60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on December 7
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks put up 53.3 points per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per outing (186th in college basketball). They have a -292 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.3 points per game.
- In America East action, UMass Lowell has averaged 1.3 more points (54.6) than overall (53.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the River Hawks are putting up 53.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than they are averaging away (53.5).
- At home UMass Lowell is conceding 62.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it is away (66.8).
- The River Hawks are scoring 55.3 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.0 more than their average for the season (53.3).
