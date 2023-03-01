Wednesday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (20-10) against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-21) at SEFCU Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-50 in favor of Albany, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The River Hawks are coming off of a 55-49 victory over New Hampshire in their most recent outing on Saturday.

UMass Lowell vs. Albany Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

UMass Lowell vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 65, UMass Lowell 50

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the River Hawks took down the UMBC Retrievers 67-64 on February 22.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UMass Lowell is 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 288) on February 18

55-49 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 342) on February 25

76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 343) on January 22

60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on December 7

UMass Lowell Performance Insights