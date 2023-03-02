Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) and the Boston College Eagles (16-16) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Eagles won their most recent matchup 62-57 against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 71, Boston College 63
Boston College Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win of the season came in a 77-71 victory on January 8 against the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 21) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories, but also tied for the 10th-most defeats.
- Boston College has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 85th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 32) on January 5
- 73-63 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 82) on February 26
- 62-57 over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on March 1
- 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on December 18
- 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston College Performance Insights
- The Eagles put up 65.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (231st in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential.
- Boston College has averaged 3.5 fewer points in ACC action (62.3) than overall (65.8).
- In 2022-23 the Eagles are scoring 4.8 more points per game at home (67.9) than away (63.1).
- At home, Boston College gives up 64.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 72.5.
- The Eagles have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 60.3 points per contest, 5.5 fewer points their than season average of 65.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.