Thursday's contest between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) and the Boston College Eagles (16-16) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Eagles won their most recent matchup 62-57 against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 71, Boston College 63

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win of the season came in a 77-71 victory on January 8 against the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 21) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories, but also tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Boston College has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 85th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 32) on January 5

73-63 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 82) on February 26

62-57 over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on March 1

74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on December 18

90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on December 4

Boston College Performance Insights