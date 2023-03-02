The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) will host the Boston College Eagles (16-16) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score only 2.3 more points per game (65.8) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.5).

When Boston College allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 14-6.

Boston College has put together a 14-6 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

The Hurricanes score 5.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles give up (66.2).

Miami (FL) is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Miami (FL) has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.

This year the Hurricanes are shooting 41% from the field, five% lower than the Eagles concede.

The Eagles' 36.8 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Hurricanes have given up.

