How to Watch the Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) will host the Boston College Eagles (16-16) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score only 2.3 more points per game (65.8) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.5).
- When Boston College allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 14-6.
- Boston College has put together a 14-6 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
- The Hurricanes score 5.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles give up (66.2).
- Miami (FL) is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Miami (FL) has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
- This year the Hurricanes are shooting 41% from the field, five% lower than the Eagles concede.
- The Eagles' 36.8 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Hurricanes have given up.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Louisville
|L 62-52
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/26/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 73-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 62-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.