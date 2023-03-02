The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) will host the Boston College Eagles (16-16) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score only 2.3 more points per game (65.8) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.5).
  • When Boston College allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 14-6.
  • Boston College has put together a 14-6 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
  • The Hurricanes score 5.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles give up (66.2).
  • Miami (FL) is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Miami (FL) has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
  • This year the Hurricanes are shooting 41% from the field, five% lower than the Eagles concede.
  • The Eagles' 36.8 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Hurricanes have given up.

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Louisville L 62-52 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/26/2023 @ Wake Forest W 73-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Georgia Tech W 62-57 Greensboro Coliseum
3/2/2023 Miami (FL) - Greensboro Coliseum

