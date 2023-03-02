Thursday's game that pits the Merrimack Warriors (13-15) versus the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-17) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.

The Warriors are coming off of a 58-54 loss to LIU in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Merrimack 65, Saint Francis (BKN) 60

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Warriors defeated the Colgate Raiders 65-56 on November 27.
  • Merrimack has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on February 18
  • 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on January 19
  • 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 9
  • 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 14
  • 61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 344) on February 2

Merrimack Performance Insights

  • The Warriors' -140 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of scoring 61.3 points per game (256th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (233rd in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Merrimack puts up more points per game (65.2) than its season average (61.3).
  • The Warriors are scoring 63.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.4).
  • Merrimack is surrendering 64.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (68.4).
  • In their last 10 games, the Warriors have been putting up 66.7 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 61.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

