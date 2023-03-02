Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Merrimack Warriors (13-15) versus the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-17) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.
The Warriors are coming off of a 58-54 loss to LIU in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 65, Saint Francis (BKN) 60
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Warriors defeated the Colgate Raiders 65-56 on November 27.
- Merrimack has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on February 18
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on January 19
- 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 9
- 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 14
- 61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 344) on February 2
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors' -140 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of scoring 61.3 points per game (256th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (233rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Merrimack puts up more points per game (65.2) than its season average (61.3).
- The Warriors are scoring 63.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.4).
- Merrimack is surrendering 64.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (68.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Warriors have been putting up 66.7 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 61.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
