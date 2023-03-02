Thursday's game that pits the Merrimack Warriors (13-15) versus the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-17) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.

The Warriors are coming off of a 58-54 loss to LIU in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 65, Saint Francis (BKN) 60

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Warriors defeated the Colgate Raiders 65-56 on November 27.

Merrimack has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on February 18

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on January 19

78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 9

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 14

61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 344) on February 2

Merrimack Performance Insights