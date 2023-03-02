Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at TD Arena has the Northeastern Huskies (16-11) matching up with the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-16) at 7:00 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 70-61 win for Northeastern.
The Huskies' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 79-46 win over Hampton.
Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 70, Charleston (SC) 61
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies defeated the Harvard Crimson, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-64 on December 5, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- Based on the RPI, the Cougars have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Northeastern is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 107) on November 7
- 71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 109) on February 17
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 151) on February 9
- 70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 183) on February 24
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 212) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.7 per contest to rank 108th in college basketball.
- In CAA action, Northeastern has averaged 3.8 more points (68.5) than overall (64.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Huskies are putting up 68.7 points per game, 4.4 more than they are averaging away (64.3).
- In 2022-23 Northeastern is conceding 1.9 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than on the road (62.6).
- While the Huskies are posting 64.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 68.4 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.