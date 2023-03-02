Thursday's contest at TD Arena has the Northeastern Huskies (16-11) matching up with the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-16) at 7:00 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 70-61 win for Northeastern.

The Huskies' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 79-46 win over Hampton.

Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 70, Charleston (SC) 61

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies defeated the Harvard Crimson, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-64 on December 5, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Northeastern is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 107) on November 7

71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 109) on February 17

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 151) on February 9

70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 183) on February 24

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 212) on January 1

Northeastern Performance Insights