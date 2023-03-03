TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (45-18) and Brooklyn Nets (34-28) will clash on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Tatum, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics won their most recent game against the Cavaliers, 117-113, on Wednesday. Tatum was their high scorer with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 41 11 8 0 0 4 Al Horford 23 11 3 0 1 6 Jaylen Brown 16 3 4 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.3) and rebounds (8.7) per game, and also posts 4.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown posts 26.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is posting 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 46% from downtown (first in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per contest (6.7), and also puts up 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24.5 8.2 5.9 0.7 0.8 2.7 Derrick White 18.8 3.7 6.1 0.6 0.9 2.7 Malcolm Brogdon 14.2 3.2 3.3 0.6 0.4 2.2 Robert Williams III 7.4 8.2 1.1 0.5 0.6 0 Al Horford 8.8 4.6 2 0.1 0.3 2.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.