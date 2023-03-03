Friday's game at Chase Fieldhouse has the UMass Minutewomen (24-5) matching up with the George Mason Patriots (16-14) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-57 win as our model heavily favors UMass.

The Minutewomen took care of business in their most recent outing 84-61 against George Washington on Saturday.

UMass vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

UMass vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 57

UMass Schedule Analysis

When the Minutewomen defeated the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 51 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 100-83 on November 25, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Minutewomen have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 70) on February 16

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 77) on November 18

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on February 1

58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 14

80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 93) on February 8

UMass Performance Insights