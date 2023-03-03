UMass vs. George Mason Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Chase Fieldhouse has the UMass Minutewomen (24-5) matching up with the George Mason Patriots (16-14) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-57 win as our model heavily favors UMass.
The Minutewomen took care of business in their most recent outing 84-61 against George Washington on Saturday.
UMass vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UMass vs. George Mason Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 57
UMass Schedule Analysis
- When the Minutewomen defeated the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 51 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 100-83 on November 25, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Minutewomen have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 70) on February 16
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 77) on November 18
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on February 1
- 58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 14
- 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 93) on February 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +389 scoring differential overall. They put up 76 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per outing (127th in college basketball).
- Offensively, UMass is putting up 74.9 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (76 points per game) is 1.1 PPG higher.
- The Minutewomen are scoring 74.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 76.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UMass is giving up 61.1 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 62.
- The Minutewomen have been racking up 77.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 76 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.