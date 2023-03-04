Harvard vs. Dartmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Harvard Crimson (15-10) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-25) squaring off at Lavietes Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-52 win for heavily favored Harvard according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Crimson lost 51-47 to Princeton on Friday.
Harvard vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Harvard vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 78, Dartmouth 52
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson notched their best win of the season on December 31 by claiming a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on November 7
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 101) on November 10
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 103) on January 28
- 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 108) on December 21
- 67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 197) on February 3
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 70.7 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 176th in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential overall.
- Harvard's offense has been less effective in Ivy League action this season, averaging 69.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.7 PPG.
- Offensively, the Crimson have fared better at home this season, scoring 76.8 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively Harvard has played worse at home this year, giving up 63.6 points per game, compared to 59.7 in road games.
- The Crimson's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 68.2 points a contest compared to the 70.7 they've averaged this year.
