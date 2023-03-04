Saturday's contest features the Harvard Crimson (15-10) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-25) squaring off at Lavietes Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-52 win for heavily favored Harvard according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Crimson lost 51-47 to Princeton on Friday.

Harvard vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 78, Dartmouth 52

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson notched their best win of the season on December 31 by claiming a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on November 7

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 101) on November 10

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 103) on January 28

73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 108) on December 21

67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 197) on February 3

Harvard Performance Insights