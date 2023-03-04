Saturday's contest that pits the Northeastern Huskies (17-11) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-23) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Northeastern, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Huskies are coming off of a 74-60 win over Charleston (SC) in their most recent game on Thursday.

Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 68, UNC Wilmington 53

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

On December 5 versus the Harvard Crimson, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings, the Huskies captured their signature win of the season, a 73-64 victory at home.

According to the RPI, the Seahawks have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Northeastern has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 110) on February 17

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 159) on February 9

70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 181) on February 24

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 208) on January 1

Northeastern Performance Insights