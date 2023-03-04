Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Northeastern Huskies (17-11) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-23) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Northeastern, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Huskies are coming off of a 74-60 win over Charleston (SC) in their most recent game on Thursday.
Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 68, UNC Wilmington 53
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- On December 5 versus the Harvard Crimson, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings, the Huskies captured their signature win of the season, a 73-64 victory at home.
- According to the RPI, the Seahawks have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
- Northeastern has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 110) on February 17
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 159) on February 9
- 70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 181) on February 24
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 208) on January 1
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +96 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 65.0 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and are allowing 61.6 per contest to rank 104th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Northeastern has scored 68.8 points per game in CAA action, and 65.0 overall.
- At home, the Huskies average 68.7 points per game. Away, they score 65.0.
- At home Northeastern is giving up 60.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than it is away (62.4).
- The Huskies are putting up 69.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 4.1 more than their average for the season (65.0).
