Saturday's contest at Chase Fieldhouse has the UMass Minutewomen (25-5) squaring off against the Richmond Spiders (20-9) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-61 win as our model heavily favors UMass.

Last time out, the Minutewomen won on Friday 63-50 against George Mason.

UMass vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

UMass vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, Richmond 61

UMass Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 25, the Minutewomen took down the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 100-83.

The Minutewomen have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

The Minutewomen have 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 70) on February 16

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 78) on November 18

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on February 1

58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 14

80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 95) on February 8

UMass Performance Insights