UMass vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Chase Fieldhouse has the UMass Minutewomen (25-5) squaring off against the Richmond Spiders (20-9) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-61 win as our model heavily favors UMass.
Last time out, the Minutewomen won on Friday 63-50 against George Mason.
UMass vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
UMass vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, Richmond 61
UMass Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on November 25, the Minutewomen took down the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 100-83.
- The Minutewomen have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- The Minutewomen have 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 70) on February 16
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 78) on November 18
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on February 1
- 58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 14
- 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 95) on February 8
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 75.6 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while allowing 62.2 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball) and have a +402 scoring differential overall.
- UMass' offense has been worse in A-10 tilts this year, tallying 74.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 75.6 PPG.
- On offense, the Minutewomen post 74.4 points per game in home games, compared to 76.7 points per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, UMass has played better in home games this year, giving up 61.1 points per game, compared to 62.0 away from home.
- The Minutewomen's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 75.8 points per contest compared to the 75.6 they've averaged this year.
