The New York Knicks (38-27) are underdogs (+6.5) for an attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (45-19) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Knicks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Knicks sport a 37-27-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-29-3 mark of the Celtics.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 15-19-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 51.6% of the time this season (33 out of 64), less often than New York's games have (35 out of 65).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 43-17, while the Knicks are 17-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston sports a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.1 points allowed per contest.

The Celtics are dishing out 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Celtics, who are sinking 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 37.8% from three-point land (fifth-best).

Boston has taken 52.6% two-pointers and 47.4% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 62.3% are two-pointers and 37.7% are threes.

