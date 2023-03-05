The New York Knicks (38-27) are underdogs (+6.5) for an attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (45-19) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 116 - Knicks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (226.5)
  • The Knicks sport a 37-27-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-29-3 mark of the Celtics.
  • As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 15-19-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
  • Boston's games have gone over the total 51.6% of the time this season (33 out of 64), less often than New York's games have (35 out of 65).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 43-17, while the Knicks are 17-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

  • Boston sports a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.1 points allowed per contest.
  • The Celtics are dishing out 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Celtics, who are sinking 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 37.8% from three-point land (fifth-best).
  • Boston has taken 52.6% two-pointers and 47.4% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 62.3% are two-pointers and 37.7% are threes.

