Sunday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (26-5) and Saint Louis Billikens (16-17) squaring off at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Minutewomen took care of business in their last outing 80-60 against Richmond on Saturday.

UMass vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMass vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 63

UMass Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Minutewomen claimed their best win of the season, a 100-83 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 45), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

The Minutewomen have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 73) on February 16

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 77) on November 18

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on February 1

80-60 over Richmond (No. 88) on March 4

58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 93) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMass Performance Insights