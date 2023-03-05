UMass vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament Championship
Mar. 5, 2023
Sunday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (26-5) and Saint Louis Billikens (16-17) squaring off at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Minutewomen took care of business in their last outing 80-60 against Richmond on Saturday.
UMass vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
UMass vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 63
UMass Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Minutewomen claimed their best win of the season, a 100-83 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 45), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
- The Minutewomen have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 73) on February 16
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 77) on November 18
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on February 1
- 80-60 over Richmond (No. 88) on March 4
- 58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 93) on January 14
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen have a +422 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.1 per outing to rank 115th in college basketball.
- UMass is putting up 74.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.8 fewer points per game than its season average (75.7).
- At home, the Minutewomen are averaging 2.3 fewer points per game (74.4) than they are on the road (76.7).
- UMass surrenders 61.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 62 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Minutewomen have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 75.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 75.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
