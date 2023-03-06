Monday's game between the Boston University Terriers (22-7) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-20) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 71-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 6.

In their last time out, the Terriers lost 57-53 to Holy Cross on Wednesday.

Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, Loyola (MD) 50

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 66-59 win on February 15. It was their signature win of the season.

Boston University has 20 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 200) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 200) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 229) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 229) on January 11

66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on February 18

Boston University Performance Insights