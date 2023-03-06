Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Boston University Terriers (22-7) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-20) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 71-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 6.
In their last time out, the Terriers lost 57-53 to Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 71, Loyola (MD) 50
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 66-59 win on February 15. It was their signature win of the season.
- Boston University has 20 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 200) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 200) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 229) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 229) on January 11
- 66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on February 18
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per outing (30th in college basketball).
- Boston University is averaging 71.1 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 2.3 more points per game than its overall average (68.8).
- Offensively, the Terriers have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 74.7 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game on the road.
- Boston University is giving up 58.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.7 more points than it is allowing in away games (55.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Terriers have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 72.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.8 they've put up over the course of this year.
