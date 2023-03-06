How to Watch the Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (22-7) will play the No. 9 seed Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-20) in the Patriot Tournament Monday at Case Gym, beginning at 6:00 PM.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison
- The Greyhounds score just 1.6 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Terriers allow (57.2).
- Loyola (MD) has a 9-14 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
- Loyola (MD) is 9-6 when it scores more than 57.2 points.
- The 68.8 points per game the Terriers average are 6.9 more points than the Greyhounds give up (61.9).
- Boston University has a 20-2 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- Boston University is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Army
|W 77-70
|Case Gym
|2/25/2023
|@ Lehigh
|W 78-65
|Stabler Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Case Gym
