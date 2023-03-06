The No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (22-7) will play the No. 9 seed Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-20) in the Patriot Tournament Monday at Case Gym, beginning at 6:00 PM.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

The Greyhounds score just 1.6 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Terriers allow (57.2).

Loyola (MD) has a 9-14 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

Loyola (MD) is 9-6 when it scores more than 57.2 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Terriers average are 6.9 more points than the Greyhounds give up (61.9).

Boston University has a 20-2 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Boston University is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.

