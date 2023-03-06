Holy Cross vs. American Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (21-8) versus the American Eagles (9-21) at Hart Recreation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Holy Cross, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Crusaders are coming off of a 57-53 win against Boston University in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Holy Cross vs. American Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Holy Cross vs. American Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 68, American 53
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders' best win this season came in a 57-53 victory over the Boston University Terriers on March 1.
- Holy Cross has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (17).
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 133) on December 3
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 200) on January 11
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 229) on January 18
- 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on December 30
- 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 244) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 60.9 points per game to rank 258th in college basketball and are allowing 54.9 per outing to rank 17th in college basketball.
- Holy Cross is tallying 62.4 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.5 more points per game than its season average (60.9).
- The Crusaders are putting up 60.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better on offense, averaging 61.3 points per contest.
- Holy Cross is ceding 56.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 53.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Crusaders have been racking up 63.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 60.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.