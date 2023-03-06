Monday's contest that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (21-8) versus the American Eagles (9-21) at Hart Recreation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Holy Cross, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Crusaders are coming off of a 57-53 win against Boston University in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Holy Cross vs. American Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 68, American 53

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders' best win this season came in a 57-53 victory over the Boston University Terriers on March 1.

Holy Cross has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (17).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 133) on December 3

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 200) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 229) on January 18

62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on December 30

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 244) on January 21

Holy Cross Performance Insights