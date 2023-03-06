How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. American Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (21-8) and the No. 7 seed American Eagles (9-21) will look to move on in the Patriot tournament on Monday as they square off at 7:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Holy Cross vs. American Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 58.7 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 54.9 the Crusaders give up.
- American has a 5-4 record when allowing fewer than 60.9 points.
- American has put together a 7-12 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
- The 60.9 points per game the Crusaders average are 6.0 fewer points than the Eagles give up (66.9).
- Holy Cross is 6-1 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Holy Cross' record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 59-51
|Hart Recreation Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Army
|W 60-54
|Christl Arena
|3/1/2023
|Boston University
|W 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|American
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.