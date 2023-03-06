The No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (21-8) and the No. 7 seed American Eagles (9-21) will look to move on in the Patriot tournament on Monday as they square off at 7:00 PM.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Holy Cross vs. American Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 58.7 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 54.9 the Crusaders give up.
  • American has a 5-4 record when allowing fewer than 60.9 points.
  • American has put together a 7-12 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • The 60.9 points per game the Crusaders average are 6.0 fewer points than the Eagles give up (66.9).
  • Holy Cross is 6-1 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • Holy Cross' record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Loyola (MD) W 59-51 Hart Recreation Center
2/25/2023 @ Army W 60-54 Christl Arena
3/1/2023 Boston University W 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 American - Hart Recreation Center

