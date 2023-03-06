Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Merrimack Warriors (14-15) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-21) at Hammel Court should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of Merrimack, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Warriors took care of business in their last outing 61-60 against Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.
Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 67, Saint Francis (PA) 56
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- Against the Colgate Raiders on November 27, the Warriors registered their signature win of the season, a 65-56 home victory.
- Merrimack has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on February 18
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on January 19
- 61-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 324) on March 2
- 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on January 14
- 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 9
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors have a -139 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game to rank 252nd in college basketball and are allowing 66.1 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball.
- With 64.9 points per game in NEC tilts, Merrimack is averaging 3.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (61.3 PPG).
- The Warriors are scoring 63.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 59.4 points per contest.
- Merrimack is surrendering 64 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (68.4).
- The Warriors have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.2 points more than the 61.3 they've scored this year.
