Monday's contest that pits the Merrimack Warriors (14-15) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-21) at Hammel Court should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of Merrimack, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Warriors took care of business in their last outing 61-60 against Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 67, Saint Francis (PA) 56

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

Against the Colgate Raiders on November 27, the Warriors registered their signature win of the season, a 65-56 home victory.

Merrimack has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on February 18

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on January 19

61-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 324) on March 2

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on January 14

78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 9

Merrimack Performance Insights