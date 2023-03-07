Tuesday's contest between the Boston College Eagles (15-16, 9-11 ACC) and Louisville Cardinals (4-27, 2-18 ACC) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on March 7.

According to our computer prediction, Boston College is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against Louisville. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 135.5 over/under.

Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Boston College -6.5

Boston College -6.5 Point Total: 135.5

Boston College vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 72, Louisville 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Boston College (-6.5)



Boston College (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Boston College's record against the spread so far this season is 13-15-0, and Louisville's is 11-16-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 16-12-0 and the Cardinals are 14-13-0. The two teams score 130.3 points per game combined, 5.2 less than this matchup's total. Boston College is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Louisville has gone 7-3 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles average 66.3 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per outing (177th in college basketball). They have a -114 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The 30.9 rebounds per game Boston College averages rank 238th in the country. Its opponents grab 31.5 per contest.

Boston College makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 32% from beyond the arc (303rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.8%.

The Eagles record 88.2 points per 100 possessions (309th in college basketball), while giving up 93.1 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

Boston College has committed 12 turnovers per game (198th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (170th in college basketball).

