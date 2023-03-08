The Boston Celtics (45-21) are dealing with two players on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, March 8 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) at TD Garden, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Celtics suffered a 118-114 OT loss to the Cavaliers. In the Celtics' loss, Jaylen Brown led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding 13 rebounds and nine assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out Hamstring 8.4 8.6 1.5 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Ankle 4.7 1.5 1.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable (Calf), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: Out (Back), Anfernee Simons: Out (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and ROOT Sports NW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score just 2.1 more points per game (117.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.6).

Boston has a 35-6 record when scoring more than 115.6 points.

The Celtics' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 118.2 points per contest compared to the 117.7 they've averaged this season.

Boston makes 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.0 more than its opponents (11.8).

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in the NBA, allowing 109.5 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10 231

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.