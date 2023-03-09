Thursday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (23-7) and Army Black Knights (13-16) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 71-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Terriers secured a 66-52 victory over Loyola (MD).

Boston University vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54

Boston University Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Terriers took down the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 168) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 194) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 194) on January 28

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on January 11

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on January 25

Boston University Performance Insights