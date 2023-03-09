Boston University vs. Army Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (23-7) and Army Black Knights (13-16) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 71-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston University, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Terriers secured a 66-52 victory over Loyola (MD).
Boston University vs. Army Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Boston University vs. Army Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Terriers took down the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 168) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 194) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 194) on January 28
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on January 11
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on January 25
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +350 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.7 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball and are giving up 57 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Boston University tallies more points per game (71.1) than its season average (68.7).
- The Terriers are averaging 74.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.
- Boston University is giving up 58.2 points per game this season at home, which is 2.3 more points than it is allowing away from home (55.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Terriers have been scoring 73 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
