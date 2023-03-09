How to Watch the Boston University vs. Army Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (23-7) square off against the No. 5 seed Army Black Knights (13-16) in the Patriot Tournament Thursday at Case Gym, starting at 6:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston University vs. Army Scoring Comparison
- The Black Knights' 60.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 57.0 the Terriers allow.
- Army has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 57.0 points.
- Boston University's record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.
- The 68.7 points per game the Terriers score are just 4.7 more points than the Black Knights give up (64.0).
- Boston University is 18-2 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- When Army gives up fewer than 68.7 points, it is 12-7.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Lehigh
|W 78-65
|Stabler Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 66-52
|Case Gym
|3/9/2023
|Army
|-
|Case Gym
