The No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (23-7) square off against the No. 5 seed Army Black Knights (13-16) in the Patriot Tournament Thursday at Case Gym, starting at 6:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boston University vs. Army Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Knights' 60.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 57.0 the Terriers allow.
  • Army has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 57.0 points.
  • Boston University's record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The 68.7 points per game the Terriers score are just 4.7 more points than the Black Knights give up (64.0).
  • Boston University is 18-2 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
  • When Army gives up fewer than 68.7 points, it is 12-7.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Lehigh W 78-65 Stabler Arena
3/1/2023 @ Holy Cross L 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 66-52 Case Gym
3/9/2023 Army - Case Gym

