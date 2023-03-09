The No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (23-7) square off against the No. 5 seed Army Black Knights (13-16) in the Patriot Tournament Thursday at Case Gym, starting at 6:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Army Scoring Comparison

The Black Knights' 60.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 57.0 the Terriers allow.

Army has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 57.0 points.

Boston University's record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.

The 68.7 points per game the Terriers score are just 4.7 more points than the Black Knights give up (64.0).

Boston University is 18-2 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

When Army gives up fewer than 68.7 points, it is 12-7.

Boston University Schedule