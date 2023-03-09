The Boston Bruins will host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, March 9, with the Bruins victorious in 10 straight games.

You can watch ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Oilers look to defeat the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/27/2023 Oilers Bruins 3-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 129 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (235 total, 3.8 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 10-0-0 to earn 100.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 62 44 39 83 89 42 40% Brad Marchand 54 19 35 54 56 22 39.5% David Krejci 57 13 38 51 32 14 48.1% Patrice Bergeron 62 23 25 48 18 34 60.5% Pavel Zacha 62 16 27 43 27 25 40.9%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers' total of 214 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

With 251 goals (3.9 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players