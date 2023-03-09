Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (22-8) matching up with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-13) at 7:00 PM (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a 65-61 victory for Holy Cross, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
In their last game on Monday, the Crusaders earned a 73-44 victory over American.
Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 61
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- Against the Boston University Terriers on March 1, the Crusaders captured their best win of the season, a 57-53 home victory.
- Holy Cross has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (18).
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 115) on March 1
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 3
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 194) on January 11
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on January 18
- 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 243) on January 21
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 61.3 points per game to rank 253rd in college basketball while allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball) and have a +203 scoring differential overall.
- Holy Cross is putting up 62.4 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.1 more points per game than its season average (61.3).
- Offensively, the Crusaders have played better at home this season, putting up 61.4 points per game, compared to 61.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Holy Cross surrenders 55.5 points per game at home, compared to 53.8 on the road.
- The Crusaders have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 63.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, two points more than the 61.3 they've scored this season.
