Thursday's game at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (22-8) matching up with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-13) at 7:00 PM (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a 65-61 victory for Holy Cross, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last game on Monday, the Crusaders earned a 73-44 victory over American.

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 61

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

Against the Boston University Terriers on March 1, the Crusaders captured their best win of the season, a 57-53 home victory.

Holy Cross has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (18).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 115) on March 1

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 3

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 194) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on January 18

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 243) on January 21

Holy Cross Performance Insights