The No. 3 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-13) square off in the Patriot Tournament against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (22-8) on Thursday at Hart Recreation Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountain Hawks' 71.1 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 54.6 the Crusaders allow to opponents.
  • Lehigh has put together a 16-11 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • Holy Cross has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The 61.3 points per game the Crusaders score are the same as the Mountain Hawks allow.
  • When Holy Cross totals more than 65.4 points, it is 8-2.
  • When Lehigh gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 9-0.

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Army W 60-54 Christl Arena
3/1/2023 Boston University W 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 American W 73-44 Hart Recreation Center
3/9/2023 Lehigh - Hart Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.