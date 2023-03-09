How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-13) square off in the Patriot Tournament against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (22-8) on Thursday at Hart Recreation Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Scoring Comparison
- The Mountain Hawks' 71.1 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 54.6 the Crusaders allow to opponents.
- Lehigh has put together a 16-11 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.
- Holy Cross has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
- The 61.3 points per game the Crusaders score are the same as the Mountain Hawks allow.
- When Holy Cross totals more than 65.4 points, it is 8-2.
- When Lehigh gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 9-0.
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Army
|W 60-54
|Christl Arena
|3/1/2023
|Boston University
|W 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|American
|W 73-44
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/9/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
