Thursday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-13) and Merrimack Warriors (15-15) matching up at has a projected final score of 66-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Warriors head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-60 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Monday.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Merrimack 59

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

  • The Warriors defeated the Colgate Raiders in a 65-56 win on November 27. It was their best victory of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Merrimack is 14-7 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-56 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on November 27
  • 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on January 19
  • 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on February 18
  • 61-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 323) on March 2
  • 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on January 14

Merrimack Performance Insights

  • The Warriors are being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -133 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.5 points per game (251st in college basketball), and give up 65.9 per contest (223rd in college basketball).
  • In NEC games, Merrimack has averaged 3.4 more points (64.9) than overall (61.5) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Warriors average 63.3 points per game. Away, they average 59.4.
  • At home, Merrimack allows 63.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.4.
  • While the Warriors are averaging 61.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 68 a contest.

