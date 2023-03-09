Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-13) and Merrimack Warriors (15-15) matching up at has a projected final score of 66-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Warriors head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-60 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Monday.
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Merrimack 59
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- The Warriors defeated the Colgate Raiders in a 65-56 win on November 27. It was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Merrimack is 14-7 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-56 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on November 27
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on January 19
- 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on February 18
- 61-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 323) on March 2
- 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on January 14
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors are being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -133 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.5 points per game (251st in college basketball), and give up 65.9 per contest (223rd in college basketball).
- In NEC games, Merrimack has averaged 3.4 more points (64.9) than overall (61.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Warriors average 63.3 points per game. Away, they average 59.4.
- At home, Merrimack allows 63.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.4.
- While the Warriors are averaging 61.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 68 a contest.
