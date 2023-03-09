Thursday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-13) and Merrimack Warriors (15-15) matching up at has a projected final score of 66-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Warriors head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-60 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Monday.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Merrimack 59

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

The Warriors defeated the Colgate Raiders in a 65-56 win on November 27. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Merrimack is 14-7 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

65-56 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on November 27

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on January 19

73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on February 18

61-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 323) on March 2

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on January 14

Merrimack Performance Insights