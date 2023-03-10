Harvard vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Ivy League Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Columbia Lions (23-4) and the Harvard Crimson (16-10) at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Columbia squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Crimson came out on top in their last matchup 64-40 against Dartmouth on Saturday.
Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
Harvard vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 72, Harvard 66
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson claimed their signature win of the season on December 31, when they grabbed a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 35) on December 31
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on November 7
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 102) on November 10
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 108) on January 28
- 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on December 21
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson have a +187 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.2 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball.
- Harvard has averaged 1 fewer points in Ivy League play (69.4) than overall (70.4).
- The Crimson are scoring more points at home (75.8 per game) than on the road (66.4).
- In 2022-23 Harvard is giving up 2.1 more points per game at home (61.8) than away (59.7).
- The Crimson have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 69 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 70.4.
