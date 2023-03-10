Friday's game between the Columbia Lions (23-4) and the Harvard Crimson (16-10) at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Columbia squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Crimson came out on top in their last matchup 64-40 against Dartmouth on Saturday.

Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Harvard vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 72, Harvard 66

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson claimed their signature win of the season on December 31, when they grabbed a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 35) on December 31

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on November 7

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 102) on November 10

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 108) on January 28

73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on December 21

Harvard Performance Insights