Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Northeastern Huskies (18-11) against the Stony Brook Seawolves (18-12) at SECU Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Northeastern. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 10.
Last time out, the Huskies won on Saturday 78-69 over UNC Wilmington.
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 66, Stony Brook 64
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' signature victory of the season came against the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies secured the 73-64 home win on December 5.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Northeastern is 15-2 (.882%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 77) on December 5
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7
- 71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 115) on February 17
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 166) on February 9
- 70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 197) on February 24
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.5 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per contest (107th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Northeastern is posting 69.3 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (65.5 points per game) is 3.8 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the Huskies have played better at home this year, averaging 68.7 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Northeastern is surrendering 60.7 points per game this season at home, which is 2.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (62.9).
- The Huskies' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 69.4 points per contest compared to the 65.5 they've averaged this year.
