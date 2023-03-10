Friday's contest that pits the Northeastern Huskies (18-11) against the Stony Brook Seawolves (18-12) at SECU Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Northeastern. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 10.

Last time out, the Huskies won on Saturday 78-69 over UNC Wilmington.

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 66, Stony Brook 64

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature victory of the season came against the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies secured the 73-64 home win on December 5.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Northeastern is 15-2 (.882%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 77) on December 5

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7

71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 115) on February 17

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 166) on February 9

70-61 at home over Delaware (No. 197) on February 24

Northeastern Performance Insights