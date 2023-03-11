Bruins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (first in the Eastern Conference at 49-9-5) and the Detroit Red Wings (13th in the Eastern Conference at 29-26-9), square off on Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-330)
|Red Wings (+275)
|6.5
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 53 times this season, and have gone 43-10 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -330 or shorter, Boston has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 76.7% chance to win.
- Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 26 times.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|237 (2nd)
|Goals
|190 (23rd)
|132 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|208 (19th)
|49 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (14th)
|28 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.6 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins offense's 237 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 132 (just 2.1 per game).
- Their +105 goal differential is top in the league.
