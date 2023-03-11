The top-seeded Princeton Tigers (22-5) is set to square off against the No. 3 seed Harvard Crimson (17-10) in the Ivy League Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Saturday at Jadwin Gymnasium begins at 5:00 PM.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Harvard vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Crimson's 70.5 points per game are 17.9 more points than the 52.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Harvard has put together a 16-9 record in games it scores more than 52.6 points.

Princeton is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The 66 points per game the Tigers record are just 2.7 more points than the Crimson give up (63.3).

Princeton has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.

When Harvard gives up fewer than 66 points, it is 14-1.

Harvard Schedule