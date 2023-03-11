How to Watch the Harvard vs. Princeton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Ivy League Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Princeton Tigers (22-5) is set to square off against the No. 3 seed Harvard Crimson (17-10) in the Ivy League Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Saturday at Jadwin Gymnasium begins at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Harvard vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson's 70.5 points per game are 17.9 more points than the 52.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Harvard has put together a 16-9 record in games it scores more than 52.6 points.
- Princeton is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The 66 points per game the Tigers record are just 2.7 more points than the Crimson give up (63.3).
- Princeton has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- When Harvard gives up fewer than 66 points, it is 14-1.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 51-47
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/4/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 64-40
|Lavietes Pavilion
|3/10/2023
|Columbia
|W 72-65
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/11/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.