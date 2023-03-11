The top-seeded Princeton Tigers (22-5) is set to square off against the No. 3 seed Harvard Crimson (17-10) in the Ivy League Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Saturday at Jadwin Gymnasium begins at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Harvard vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson's 70.5 points per game are 17.9 more points than the 52.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Harvard has put together a 16-9 record in games it scores more than 52.6 points.
  • Princeton is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The 66 points per game the Tigers record are just 2.7 more points than the Crimson give up (63.3).
  • Princeton has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.
  • When Harvard gives up fewer than 66 points, it is 14-1.

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 @ Princeton L 51-47 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/4/2023 Dartmouth W 64-40 Lavietes Pavilion
3/10/2023 Columbia W 72-65 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/11/2023 Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.