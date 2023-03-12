Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Boston University squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Terriers head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-68 win against Army on Thursday.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' signature win this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings. The Terriers secured the 66-59 win at home on February 15.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 22-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball while giving up 57.4 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +366 scoring differential overall.
- Boston University's offense has been more productive in Patriot games this year, tallying 71.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.2 PPG.
- The Terriers average 74.8 points per game in home games, compared to 63.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.
- Boston University is allowing 58.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 55.9.
- On offense, the Terriers have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 73.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 69.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
