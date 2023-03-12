Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Boston University squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Terriers head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-68 win against Army on Thursday.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' signature win this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings. The Terriers secured the 66-59 win at home on February 15.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 22-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Boston University Performance Insights