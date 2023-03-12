Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

Their last time out, the Terriers won on Thursday 84-68 against Army.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Terriers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders at home on February 15 by a score of 66-59.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Boston University Performance Insights