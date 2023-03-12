Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
Their last time out, the Terriers won on Thursday 84-68 against Army.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Terriers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders at home on February 15 by a score of 66-59.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +366 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and are allowing 57.4 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.
- Boston University is posting 71.1 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.9 more points per game than its season average (69.2).
- The Terriers are averaging 74.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston University has played worse at home this season, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 55.9 in road games.
- The Terriers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 73.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, four points more than the 69.2 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.