Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) matching up at Case Gym (on March 12) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 victory for Boston University.
Their last time out, the Terriers won on Thursday 84-68 over Army.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 66-59 home victory.
- Boston University has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (21).
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers' +366 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per outing (30th in college basketball).
- Boston University is posting 71.1 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1.9 more points per game than its season average (69.2).
- The Terriers are posting 74.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.
- Boston University allows 58.8 points per game in home games, compared to 55.9 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Terriers have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 73.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 69.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.