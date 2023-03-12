Sunday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) matching up at Case Gym (on March 12) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 victory for Boston University.

Their last time out, the Terriers won on Thursday 84-68 over Army.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 66-59 home victory.

Boston University has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (21).

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston University Performance Insights