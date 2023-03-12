Sunday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

Last time out, the Terriers won on Thursday 84-68 against Army.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Terriers took down the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15
  • 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 205) on February 25
  • 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 205) on January 28
  • 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
  • 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston University Performance Insights

  • The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game with a +366 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 57.4 per contest (30th in college basketball).
  • With 71.1 points per game in Patriot contests, Boston University is putting up 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.2 PPG).
  • Offensively, the Terriers have fared better at home this season, scoring 74.8 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game on the road.
  • Boston University surrenders 58.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 55.9 on the road.
  • On offense, the Terriers have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 73.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.2 they've put up over the course of this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.