Sunday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

Last time out, the Terriers won on Thursday 84-68 against Army.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Terriers took down the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 21-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 205) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 205) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston University Performance Insights