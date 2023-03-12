Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) matching up at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Terriers are coming off of an 84-68 win over Army in their last outing on Thursday.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Terriers took down the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.
- Boston University has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the seventh-most in the country.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +366 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and are giving up 57.4 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball.
- With 71.1 points per game in Patriot action, Boston University is scoring 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.2 PPG).
- At home, the Terriers are putting up 11.5 more points per game (74.8) than they are in road games (63.3).
- Boston University cedes 58.8 points per game in home games, compared to 55.9 in road games.
- The Terriers have been racking up 73.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 69.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.