Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Terriers came out on top in their most recent game 84-68 against Army on Thursday.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 66-59 win on February 15. It was their best win of the season.

Boston University has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the seventh-most in the nation.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston University Performance Insights