Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Terriers came out on top in their most recent game 84-68 against Army on Thursday.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 66-59 win on February 15. It was their best win of the season.
- Boston University has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the seventh-most in the nation.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers average 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per contest (30th in college basketball). They have a +366 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.
- With 71.1 points per game in Patriot action, Boston University is posting 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.2 PPG).
- The Terriers score 74.8 points per game at home, compared to 63.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston University has been worse at home this year, allowing 58.8 points per game, compared to 55.9 away from home.
- The Terriers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 73.2 points per contest compared to the 69.2 they've averaged this season.
