How to Watch the Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Boston University Terriers (24-7) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) in the Patriot Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The game on Sunday at Case Gym tips off at 12:00 PM.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders average only 4.2 more points per game (61.6) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (57.4).
- Holy Cross is 17-4 when it scores more than 57.4 points.
- Boston University has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
- The 69.2 points per game the Terriers put up are 14.7 more points than the Crusaders allow (54.5).
- Boston University is 22-4 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
- Holy Cross is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 66-52
|Case Gym
|3/9/2023
|Army
|W 84-68
|Case Gym
|3/12/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Case Gym
