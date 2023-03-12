The top-seeded Boston University Terriers (24-7) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) in the Patriot Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The game on Sunday at Case Gym tips off at 12:00 PM.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders average only 4.2 more points per game (61.6) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (57.4).
  • Holy Cross is 17-4 when it scores more than 57.4 points.
  • Boston University has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The 69.2 points per game the Terriers put up are 14.7 more points than the Crusaders allow (54.5).
  • Boston University is 22-4 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
  • Holy Cross is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Holy Cross L 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 66-52 Case Gym
3/9/2023 Army W 84-68 Case Gym
3/12/2023 Holy Cross - Case Gym

