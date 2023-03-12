The top-seeded Boston University Terriers (24-7) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) in the Patriot Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The game on Sunday at Case Gym tips off at 12:00 PM.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders average only 4.2 more points per game (61.6) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (57.4).

Holy Cross is 17-4 when it scores more than 57.4 points.

Boston University has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.

The 69.2 points per game the Terriers put up are 14.7 more points than the Crusaders allow (54.5).

Boston University is 22-4 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

Holy Cross is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

