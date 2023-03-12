Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Crusaders won their last game 71-54 against Lehigh on Thursday.

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Crusaders beat the Boston University Terriers 57-53 on March 1.
  • Holy Cross has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (19).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1
  • 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 135) on December 3
  • 71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9
  • 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11
  • 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18

Holy Cross Performance Insights

  • The Crusaders outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 61.6 points per game, 248th in college basketball, and giving up 54.5 per outing, 13th in college basketball) and have a +220 scoring differential.
  • In 2022-23, Holy Cross has put up 62.4 points per game in Patriot action, and 61.6 overall.
  • At home, the Crusaders score 62 points per game. On the road, they score 61.3.
  • Holy Cross allows 55.4 points per game at home, and 53.8 away.
  • The Crusaders are averaging 63.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.2 more than their average for the season (61.6).

