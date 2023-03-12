Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Crusaders won their last game 71-54 against Lehigh on Thursday.

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Crusaders beat the Boston University Terriers 57-53 on March 1.

Holy Cross has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (19).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 135) on December 3

71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18

Holy Cross Performance Insights