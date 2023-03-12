Holy Cross vs. Boston University Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) going head to head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Crusaders won their last game 71-54 against Lehigh on Thursday.
Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Crusaders beat the Boston University Terriers 57-53 on March 1.
- Holy Cross has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (19).
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 135) on December 3
- 71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 61.6 points per game, 248th in college basketball, and giving up 54.5 per outing, 13th in college basketball) and have a +220 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Holy Cross has put up 62.4 points per game in Patriot action, and 61.6 overall.
- At home, the Crusaders score 62 points per game. On the road, they score 61.3.
- Holy Cross allows 55.4 points per game at home, and 53.8 away.
- The Crusaders are averaging 63.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.2 more than their average for the season (61.6).
